Malala visits her ancestral home in Swat

SWAT March 31 (APP):Noble laureate Malala Yusafzai visited her hometown Swat valley on Saturday morning after five years of deadly attack on her life.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb and other senior officials accompanied Malala during the visit.
She landed in Circuit House in Mingora and visited her ancestral home amid tight security.
Later she was airlifted to cadet college Swat where she wouldl address a ceremony.
Official sources informed that she would also visit Shangla district to inaugurate a girl’s school.

