Malala returns to London after four-days trip

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist, who made a surprise four-day visit to her homeland Pakistan returned back to Britain on Monday .

Malala, who is currently studying at Oxford University, visited the PM House and her hometown Swat during the visit. She also campaigned for Malala Fund, which is working towards educating girls in Pakistan among other countries.

The young activist, who was accompanied by her parents, had returned to Pakistan early Thursday morning, more than five years after she left the country following an assassination attempt by the militants in 2012.

Talking to private news channel, Malala had shared her plans about permanent returning back to Pakistan after completing her education.

“My plan is to return to Pakistan as this is my country. I have the same right on the country as any other Pakistani has,” Malala said during an interview.

Malala reiterated her joy of being in Pakistan and her mission of providing education to children. “We want to work for the education of children and make it possible that every girl in Pakistan receives a high-level education and she can fulfill her dreams and become a part of society.”

When asked if she saw a difference in the Pakistan of 2012 and 2018, Malala said: “Certainly there is a difference and things are improving. People in our country are uniting for a better Pakistan. People are active, which is a very good thing.”