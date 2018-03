Malala meets PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister Office on Thursday.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Technology Anusha Rehman and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon were also present in the meeting, a press release said.

Malala and her family returned to Pakistan early today on a four-day visit. It was Malala’s first visit to Pakistan in six years after being shot by the Taliban.