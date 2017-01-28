Malala ‘heartbroken’ over Trump’s action on refugees, immigrants

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (APP): Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani

education activist and the youngest recipient of Nobel Peace

Prize, has said that she was “heart-broken” by President Donald

Trump’s executive order calling for new vetting measures for

immigrants and refugees, entering the United States,

“I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing

the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence

and war,” Ms. Yousafzai was quoted as saying by CNN.

“I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a

proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants – the

people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in

exchange for a fair chance at a new life.”

Ms. Yousafzai, 19, issued the statement at about the same

time that Trump announced his latest executive orders, including

one that reportedly will suspend the U.S. refugee programme for

120 days.

The order also bar – all persons from Iraq, Syria, Iran,

Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen from entering the United States

for 30 days.

Ma. Yousafzai specifically addressed some of those countries

in her statement.

The young Pakistani activist, who now lives in Britain,

has been campaigning for education rights across the globe and

won the Nobel Prize in 2014.

“I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have

suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own,

are singled out for discrimination,” Ms. Yousafzai said.

“I am heartbroken for girls like my friend Zaynab, who

fled wars in three countries – Somalia, Yemen and Egypt –

before she was even 17.

Two years ago she received a visa to come to the United

States. She learned English, graduated high school and is

now in college studying to be a human rights lawyer.

She said: “In this time of uncertainty and unrest around

the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the

world’s most defenseless children and families.”