Malakand, Peshawar to be part of CPEC through Basham Khawaza Chakdar expressway: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Jan 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam on Friday said that Malakand and Peshawar divisions would ultimately become part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) after completion of Basham Khawaza Chakdar expressway.

He said that Basham Khawaza Chakdar expressway would be a shortest route so that the two divisions would be benefitted from the CPEC, adding that tenders for survey feasibility would soon be opened.

He said the work on the two projects would soon be initiated and to be

completed on war footing that would usher a new era of development in the area.

He said Rs 3 billion has been approved each for provision of gas and

electricity to Malakand division and said that under the project Nowshera Mardan Mingora 12 inch transmission line and 220 KVA grid station would be installed in Thana Malakand Agency.

Muqam said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML N

government is taking measures for welfare and uplift of masses.