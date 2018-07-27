Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi of PTI wins NA-157 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-157 Multan-IV by securing 77,371 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Syed Ali Moosa Gillani of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) stood second by getting 70,830 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Abdul Ghafar by getting 62,037 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.27%.