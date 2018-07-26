Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar of PTI wins NA-177 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar has won election from constituency NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan-III by securing 100,768.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Makhdoom Shahabuddin stood second by securing 64,645 votes while Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Makhdoom Moinudin Ali grabbed third position by getting 31,842 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.71%.