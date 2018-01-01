Major work of world’s longest sea bridge completed

BEIJING, Jan 1 (APP):As scheduled, the major work of the world’s longest sea bridge was officially completed on Sunday, after its lighting system was installed and tested.

After six years of preparation, it took eight years to build the 55-kilometer bridge linking China’s Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao.

Major work on the bridge consisted of a 22.9-kilometer main bridge, a 6.7-kilometer tunnel and an artificial island – this aspect is considered to be the most technically demanding part of the whole construction, according to official sources here on Monday.

According to Zhang Jinwen, project director with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Authority, in the next month, engineers and constructors will test the bridge’s various systems and equipment, and proceed with inspection and cleaning work.

“The bridge will be put into trial operation after its port project is completed and taken over by customs, inspection and quarantine, and border control authorities,” Zhang said.

The bridge will slash travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating cities in the Pearl River Delta.