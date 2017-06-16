ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): The Pakistan Rangers Punjab Friday
effectively foiled a major terrorist activity by taking timely action against the terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Rangers acting on an Intelligence tip raided a den of terrorists which resulted in cross fire. Subsequently two terrorists were killed, who were planning to target some spiritual or religious congregation in the area.
Major terrorist activity foiled in DG Khan
ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): The Pakistan Rangers Punjab Friday