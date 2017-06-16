Major terrorist activity foiled in DG Khan

84

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): The Pakistan Rangers Punjab Friday
effectively foiled a major terrorist activity by taking timely action against the terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Rangers acting on an Intelligence tip raided a den of terrorists which resulted in cross fire. Subsequently two terrorists were killed, who were planning to target some spiritual or religious congregation in the area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR