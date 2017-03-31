Major restructuring of PIA done on modern lines: Mehtab

ISLAMABAD Mar 31, (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on

Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Khan Friday said that major restructuring

of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been done on modern

lines and the airline’s management was being made lean and smart to

improve its efficiency and breathe new life.

PIA that remained a leader in the aviation industry must work

as a commercial company with corporate structure and culture, he

said while talking to renowned businessman and former PIA Board

member, Mr. Arif Habib, here, a news release stated.

Sardar said that PIA was being turned into a modern airline in

order to catch pace with world’s most successful airlines.

He said this was the first time, such an initiative had been

taken in the history of PIA which would yield immense benefits in

the time to come. Efforts were being made to transform PIA into a

profitable entity with investment into infrastructure, logistics and

human resource, he added.

Arif Habib said that Sardar Mehtab had proved his mettle in

taking tough decisions for the betterment of the national flag

carrier.