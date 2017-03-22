Major parties support Army Act bill

ISLAMABAD Mar 22 (APP): Almost all major political parties including

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Awami National Party on Wednesday supported the Pakistan Army Act (amendment) bill 2017 in the Senate.

The bill moved to the Upper House by Minister for Law & Justice Zahid

Hamid was passed with a majority vote as the House had rejected the amendments by members of the parties who had opposed the bill, including JUI, PKMAP and BNP.

Taking part in the discussion, National Party leader Senator Mir Kabeer

Ahmed said the government should adopt concrete steps to address the issue of terrorism on permanent basis.

“Our party was supporting the Army Act despite concerns over it just

that it helps eliminating terrorism from the country and our young generation is saved from this curse,” he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Azam Khan Swati said there is

dire need to reinvigorate the civil institutions of the country in the war against terrorism.

He said the government should work for the judicial reforms to

strengthen courts and justice system in the country.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Senator Sherry Rehman

said her party is endorsing the bill once again only feeling that it was need of the hour. “We are supporting the bill with heavy heart again after two-year and feel dejected.”

MQM Senator Mian Atique said number of terrorists who were involved in heinous activities were awarded death sentence during last two years.

He said our elite class is protected and protection is problem of common people who have no life security in the country.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said terrorism is a reality and

there is need to strengthen our judicial system for speedy justice.

He urged supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution and asked for measures that ensure in future such legislation could be avoided.

Senator Saeed Ahmed Mandokhail said it was our responsibility to improve the justice system in the country during last years. “Since, we could not dispense our duties properly, we are once again going for this amendment.”

He said had the judicial system be strengthened during last years, we

would have able to continue with our civil courts and there could have been no need for military courts.