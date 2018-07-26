Major int’l TV channels live telecast Imran’s address

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Major international television channels including CNN, BBC and Reuters besides Pakistani TV channels on Thursday telecast live the first post-election address of Chairman Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

With focus on good governance and poverty alleviation, the Chairman PTI in his address spoke on a range of issues including the economic challenges and foreign policy.

Imran Khan, who after the convincing victory of PTI in the general election 2018 was likely to head the new government, pledged to introduce simplicity and to change the typical elite-style of governance on the expense of public money.