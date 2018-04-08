Major infrastructure development being done in Gwadar: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said major infrastructure development was being done in Gwadar and several projects were underway there as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to a private news channel, he said real change was visible in port city where equal attention was being paid to every sector.

The minister said situation had entirely changed in five years of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) government.

He said educational institutions were established including colleges and universities to provide higher education to youth. Students of the institutions would also be provided with transport facilities, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said, although education was a provincial subject after 18th amendment in the constitution, however the federal government was working to bring revised curriculum in all the provinces.

He said the party was completely united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and we were following his development and economic agendas, adding Pakistan would complete the journey of development and no body could stop it.

He said some elements did not want to see a stable country and anti Pakistan forces were trying to create instability in the country, adding arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadev had admitted in his statement that his country was involved in creating unrest and terrorist activities for destabilizing Pakistan.

To another query, he said Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif had completed many developmental projects in the province and he was recognised as pro development CM at national and international level.

Ahsan stressed that unity was need of the hour and improved economy was the agenda of the PML-N government.