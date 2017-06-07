Major features of ADP KP budget 2017-18, Rs127.91b for education, Rs49.27b for health, Rs39.73b for police announced

PESHAWAR June 7 (APP): The major salient features of KP Annual

Development Program (ADP) in budget 2017-18 with allocations for different departments as announced by KP Finance Minister Muzaffar Said advocate was explained here below.

While presenting fifth budget of KP Govt in assembly floor, the Minister

said the KP government allocated Rs127.91billion for education, Rs49.27 billion for health and Rs39.73 bln for police departments in budget 2017-18.

The Minister said the government has allocated Rs127.91 billion

including Rs115.92 billion for elementary and secondary education, Rs11.99billion for high education sector that was 18pc more than of the current financial year.

The government set aside Rs49.27billion for health sector in budget

2017-18 that was 31pc more of the current fiscal year.

As for as social welfare and women development department was concerned, Rs1.85billion was allocated in budget 2017-18 seven percent more than current fiscal year. For police Department, the government has allocated Rs39.73billion that was 21pc more of the current fiscal year.

For irrigation, the Government earmarked Rs3.76billion in the today’s

budget that was 10 more of current fiscal.

The Minister also announced Rs2.25 billion for Technical Education and

Human Resource Development, Rs720 million for sports, culture and tourism, Rs4.35billion for agriculture, Rs2.37billion for environment and forests department, Rs6.61 for communication and works sectors, Rs53 bln for pension and Rs2.90 billion for subsidy on wheat.

The government also earmarked Rs8 billion for payment of mark up on

loans besides Rs7 billion for return of external and internal loans, house building for the government employees and motorcycle advances.