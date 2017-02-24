Major developments being made on Pakistan-Turkey cooperation: PM

ANKARA, Feb 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday said that major developments were being made on

cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

During an interaction with the newsmen at breakfast

here, the prime minister said Pakistan would welcome Turkey to

join China Pakistan Economic Corridor as the latter along with

Central Asian states could bring about a boost to the CPEC.

“Our future vision focuses on establishing linkages with

the Central Asian Republics from Khunjrab to China, Kyrgyzstan

and Kazakhstan,” he said.

The prime minister, who was on three-day official visit

here, said during his meeting with Turkish President, wide

ranging issues were discussed including Syria, Russia, Daesh,

Free Trade Agreement and enhancing economic cooperation.

To a question about the misreporting by media about any

blast in Gulberg area of Lahore, the prime minister said that

it was extremely positive that discussions against such

irresponsible reporting had already started within the media

as self-accountability was the best way forward.

He told media that there was a remarkable difference in

load shedding comparing the situation in 2013 and 2017. Long

power outages have immensely decreased and the industrial

sector was being supplied uninterrupted electricity as per

their demand.

Prime Minister Sharif said that motorway was built in

1998 and needed repair after 10 years, but unfortunately no

one paid heed to it. In 2013, he said the government started

work on the project and work on 13 motorways projects was

underway that would cost Rs. 1100 billions.

Responding to a query on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,

the prime minister said, “We are well wishers of Afghanistan

and want a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. A peaceful

Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region.”

The prime minister said feasibility work was underway on

Peshawar-Kabul motorway while more then 60 percent development

work has been completed on Peshawar-Jalalabad Highway.

“We want to contribute towards Afghanistan’s development

as Afghanistan’s stability is important for our own

stability,” the prime minister remarked.

To another question, he said all political parties and

leaders of Pakistan must work together for the well being,

progress and development of the country.