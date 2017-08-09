Major Ali Salman’s Namaz-e-Janaza offered in Lahore

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Ali Salman, who

embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) on Wednesday in an Intelligence

Based Operation (IBO) at Timergara, Dir, was offered at Lahore

Garrison.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement

issued here, senior serving and retired military and civil officials, relatives of and a large number of people from all walks of life

attended the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer).

Major Ali Salman was buried with full military honours at

his native town in Lahore.