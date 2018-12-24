LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Maj-Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2018 will explode into action on Tuesday here at Fortress Stadium.

Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) Secretary Col (rtd) Shoaib

Aftab said on Monday that top teams of the country had been participating in this eight-goal tournament, which are divided into two groups.