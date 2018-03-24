Maithripala for measures to further improve relations with Pakistan

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena has emphasized for comprehensive measures to further

promote relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

This he said in meeting with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair held at VVIP lounge of Jinnah International Airport Karachi, said a statement issued by Governor House here on Saturday.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan president was received by the governor Sindh upon his arrival from Islamabad at the airport who later seen him off for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Rizwan Memon, Additional IGP Muhshtaq Meher and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Sri Lankan president had come to Pakistan on a three-day official visit on March 22 for participation in Pakistan Day parade as guest of honour, held at Islamabad on March 23.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan president and governor Sindh discussed bilateral ties, exchange of trade delegations and others matters of mutual interest.

The Sri Lankan president said that Sri Lankan people respect Pakistani assistance and cooperation.

Zubair said people of the two countries were very much close to each other. He remarked that increase in bilateral tarde between the two countries was need of the hour.