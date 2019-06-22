PESHAWAR, Jun 22 (APP):Promising and unseeded Maira Hussain would clash against current national junior champion Komal Khan in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boys and Girls Under-19 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

The final of the Championship would be played on Sunday at 3.00 p.m. Chairman KP Squash Association and Secretary Irrigation, KP Daud Khan would grace the occasion as chief guest.

In the two girls semi-finals Maira Hussain of KP upset top seeded Nimra Aqeel of KP in a thrilling match which lasted for 52 minutes.