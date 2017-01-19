Maintenance problem lead to closure of Saray i Awam: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Balighur Rehman Thursday informed the Senate that Saray i Awam

was closed in 2003 due to various reasons including misuse and

maintenance problem.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Syed Tahir

Hussain Mashhadi regarding the renting out of an inn “Saray i Awam”

located in sector G 7, Islamabad, to the National Accountability

Bureau by the Capital Development Authority, the minister said

the inn remained closed for over decade and the building was in

dilapidated condition.

Later, he said on the request of National Accountability Bureau

(NAB), Capital Development Authority (CDA) gave temporary license

to NAB. However, he said it could be cancelled at any time.

Meanwhile, the minister informed the House that unfortunate

incident of scuffle was reprted between two groups of students

in the Quaid e Azam university on Wednesday which has now been

amicably resolved.

He said the university disciplinary committee was reviewing

the issue.

The incident occurred when a female student was hit by a

car, resulting scuffle between Pashtun and Sindhi students.