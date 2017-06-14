ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
While on an official visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of the Naval Staff
Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on President of Democratic Socialist
Republic of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister, Ranil
Wickremesinghe, State Minister of Defence, Dinendra Ruwan
Wijewardene and Secretary to Ministry of Defence, Eng Karunasena
Hettiarachchi in separate meetings, a press release Wednesday said.
During the meetings with president and prime minister, matters
of mutual interests were dilated upon.
Admiral Zakaullah highlighted, Pakistan Navy’s efforts, in
pursuance of government of Pakistan’s policies to maintain peace and
security in the Indian Ocean Region in collaboration with
international community.
The admiral reiterated Pakistan’s continued support to Sri
Lankan Armed Forces in the field of training, provision of technical
manpower and expertise.
Sri Lankan president and prime minister acknowledged Pakistan
Navy’s strenuous efforts for maintaining maritime security in the
region and also expressed satisfaction over the historical bonds and
defence collaboration between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in various
avenues including training, reciprocal visits, port calls and
exercises and looked forward to further increase defence ties and
bilateral relations.
The dignitaries highly lauded Pakistan Navy’s all out support
and assistance to Sri Lankan people during the recent devastated
floods.
Maintenance of peace, security in Indian ocean region discussed
