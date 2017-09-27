Mainstreaming of FATA, complete rehabilitation of TDPs priority of Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday said that mainstreaming of FATA and complete
rehabilitation of temporary displaced persons remained
the foremost priority of the government.
The people of the tribal areas had paid the heaviest price in
the war against militancy and had rendered huge sacrifices for a national cause, he said during a briefing by Ministry of SAFRON
here at Prime Minister’s Office.
The Prime Minister during the meeting reviewed various
measures being taken for the mainstreaming of FATA and to
bring the people of the tribal areas at par with rest of the
country through socio-economic development and uplift
projects.
The Prime Minister was informed that out of 237,000
displaced families, only 16,000 families were left which were
yet to be rehabilitated.
It was informed that an amount of Rs 52.874 billion had
been spent so far for the purpose of rehabilitation of the
dislocated persons.
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the
progress made so far in rehabilitation of the displaced
persons.
The meeting also discussed the issue of Afghan refugees
in the country. It was informed that 1.4 million registered
and nearly 0.6 million unregistered Afghan refugees were
present in the country.
The meeting was informed that merely 600,000 Afghan
refugees returned to their homeland last year during voluntary
repatriation program.
Matters pertaining to 14 princely states of the country
also came under discussion.
