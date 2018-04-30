Mainstreaming of FATA is key to its long term progress, prosperity: PM

MIRAMSHAH, April 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that mainstreaming of FATA was key to its long term progress and prosperity for which government was working in line with aspirations of the people of tribal areas.

The prime minister and Chief of the Amy Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Miram Shah and Ghulam Khan areas of North Wazirstan Agency. On arrival at Miramshah, the prime minister laid a wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha for Shuhada of Pakistan, who have rendered supreme sacrifices for restoration of peace and stability.

The prime minister lauded brave tribesmen for their unwavering support in fight against terrorism and ridding these areas of terrorists.

Prime Minister Abbasi inaugurated the newly constructed Miramshah Market Complex constructed by Pakistan Army Engineers, which includes 1344 shops, parks, car parking, solar lights, driveways and water supply network.

The prime minister also inaugurated Ghulam Khan Trade Terminal, North Wazirstan Agency as part of Central Trade Corridor. These newly constructed trade terminal and communication infrastructure in tribal areas would connect this market complex with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at Dera Ismail Khan and would have its share in national and regional trade routes and commercial dividends awaiting a new chapter of prosperity and economical uplift of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that these social-economic projects were just

the beginning and many more such projects were in the pipeline for FATA in addition to the ones which had been completed or were in progress across FATA.

Rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons of tribal areas and socio-economic uplift of FATA was priority objective of the government.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ministers, senators and Corps Commander Peshawar were also present during the visit.