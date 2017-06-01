Mainly hot, dry weather to grip most parts

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Mainly hot and dry weather is

expected in most parts of the country while very hot conditions to

continue in central and southern areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the

country. A shallow westerly trough is still affecting Kashmir and

its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred

at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur,

Malakand, Peshawar divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,

however, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the

country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained KP: Cherat

24mm, Pattan 03mm, Kalam 01mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 12mm,

Muzaffarabad 04mm, Punjab: Mangla 08mm, M.B.Din 07mm, Sialkot (A/P

04mm, City 01mm), Jhelum 03mm, Chakwal, Gujranwala 02mm,

Bahawalpur 01mm, Lahore (Punjab University) 01mm, GB: Astore 08mm,

Bagrote 03mm, Bunji 02mm and Skardu, Chillas 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Sibbi 50øC,

Lasbella 49øC, Turbat, Pasni, Dadu 48øC, Ormara, Jiwani 47øC,

Jacobabad, Larkana, Moenjodaro 46øC, Hyderabad 43øC, Multan 38øC,

Karachi, Peshawar, Faisalabad 37øC, Islamabad, Lahore, Chitral

33øC, Muzaffarabad, Quetta 32øC, Dir 28øC, Gilgit 25øC, Murree

22øC and Skardu 21øC.

Yesterday record temperature of 48øC observed in Pasni and

47øC in Ormara. Earlier recorded in Pasni was 47øC and Ormara was

44.1øC on May, 19th 2002 each.