Main 9th Muharram’s mourning procession culminates at Husanian Iranian

KARACHI, Sept 30 (APP): The main mourning procession of the

9th of Muharram culminated peacefully at the Husanian Iranian

Kharadar on Saturday evening.

It was taken out from the Nishter Park after a Majlis

addressed by Allama Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi and it passed through

its traditional route and culminated peacefully at Husanian

Iranian Kharadar late in the evening.

The participants paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam

Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion by

the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The Mobile phone service

in city had remained suspended through the day.

Sharp shooters of the police were deployed atop the

buildings along the route of the main mourning procession in the

metropolis. Aerial surveillance was also arranged.

Beside male, some 400 females scouts checked the women and children

attending the mourning procession.

`Sabeels’ were also set up along the route to offer water

and `Sharbat’ to the participants.

Medical camps were also established to help provide any

medical attention required by the mourners.

A large number of Majails were also arranged in various

parts of the city.

Arrangements were also made for the parking and smooth flow of

traffic.