Mahmud, Nisar Gul file papers for KP CM election

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Mahmud Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Mian Nisar Gul, joint candidate of the opposition parties, Wednesday filed nomination papers with the Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PK) Assembly for the slot of chief minister.

The election for chief minister will be held on Thursday at 11am for which the assembly session has already been summoned.

Mahmud Khan has won election from PK-9 Swat constituency on the ticket of PTI for the

second consecutive time. Similarly, Mian Nisar Gul has won the July 25 election from PK-40 Karak.

It may be mentioned that the PTI has two-third majority in the House having 81 seats out of 124 while the joint opposition has only 27 seats.

The PTI’s candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker KP Assembly in the one-sided contest secured 81 votes as against 27 by their rivals earlier in the day.