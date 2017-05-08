‘Made in Gilgit-Baltistan’ exhibition in full swing at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): An exhibition titled “Made in Gilgit-Baltistan” in full swing here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa.

The event was arranged by Culture department of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

About 35 stalls exhibiting culture and traditional touch of Gilgit-Baltistan set up at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa.

The three-day exhibition will continue with all its festivities at Lok Virsa complex, Shakarparian till May 9. The festival timings are 2 pm till 10 pm.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed talking to APP said that Lok Virsa is a National Institute and would support all culture and languages of the country.

She said Lok Virsa would preserve and promote the cultural and traditional heritage of the area.

Folk artists and musicians attired in traditional costumes also performed during cultural event, giving a true reflection of the diverse culture and musical heritage of Gilgit Baltistan.

Historically, Gilgit Baltistan has been at the crossroads of various civilizations for centuries. It has a unique location and serves as a confluence for some of the world’s highest mountain ranges – the Pamirs, the Karakoram and the Hindukush.