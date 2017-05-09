‘Made in Gilgit-Baltistan’ exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): An exhibition titled “Made in Gilgit-Baltistan” concluded here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa on Tuesday.

The event was arranged by Culture department of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

About 35 stalls exhibiting culture and traditional touch of Gilgit-Baltistan were set up at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa during three-day event.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed talking to APP said that Lok Virsa is a National Institute and would support all such culture initiatives.

She said Lok Virsa would preserve and promote the cultural and traditional heritage of the area.

Folk artists and musicians attired in traditional costumes also performed during cultural event, giving a true reflection of the diverse culture and musical heritage of Gilgit Baltistan.

Historically, Gilgit Baltistan has been at the crossroads of various civilizations for centuries. It has a unique location and serves as a confluence for some of the world’s highest mountain ranges – the Pamirs, the Karakoram and the Hindukush.

A large number of people from different walks of life visited the event during three-day display at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa.