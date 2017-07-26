M. Ammad, Noor Zaman take a flying start in National Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, July 26 (APP): Top seed Muhammad Ammad along with second seed Fahad Sharif and third seed Muhammad Hamza in the Under-13 and third seeded Noor Zaman in Under-15 categories got a flying start in the National Junior Age Group Squash Championship, which got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship by hitting a short alongside former World Championship Qamar Zaman. Officer Command Sqr Ldr. Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Development Naimat Ullah, former Director Operation Tariq Mehmood, officials of the PAF Sports Control Committee, players and spectators were also present on this occasion.

A total of 80 players are taking part in Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 while two events Boys Under-11 and Girls Under-15 are part of the Championship wherein players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking part.