Lyrical night of Rahat Fatah Ali on August 26

LAHORE, Aug 1 (APP): Lyrical night of Rahat Fatah Ali Khan,

Asam Azhar and Sanam Marvi will be held on August 26 in Abdul

Sattar Adhi Stadium in Karachi.

Rahat Fatah Ali told APP here on Tuesday that earlier,

the programe was to be held on July 22 in Karachi, which

had to be postponed due to monsoon rains. He said that it

would be his first musical night with Asam Azhar and Sanam

Marvi.

He said that he would hold a musical programme in Singapore

on August 6 to pay tribute to ligendary Singer, Ustad Nusrat

Fatah Ali Khan.