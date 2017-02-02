Lyari gang commander Baba Ladla killed in an encounter

KARACHI, Feb. 2 (APP): Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla, known to

be a notorious gangster and one of the most wanted suspects was killed in an encounter with the Rangers at Lyari neighborhood here on Thursday.

According to details released by Pakistan Rangers-Sindh, it was

on basis of confirmed information about presence of the Lyari gang

war commander at Phool Patti lane that a raid was conducted in the

area this morning.

Consequent to fierce resistance that lasted for some 35 minutes

“Baba Ladla” alongwith two of his accomplice Sikandar alias Sikko and

Mohammad Yaseen alias Mama, was killed at the site.

Automatic weapons and hand grenades were said to be also used

during the encounter.

Baba Ladla was wanted in more than 74 henious crimes by police,

said the press release issued by the Rangers.

Some of the crimes allegedly committed by him were said

to include murders of other Lyari gang leaders namely Shera Pathan,

Arshad Pappu and Yasir Arafat and burning their bodies in

collaboration with gang war leader Uzair Baloch.

Attack on a police party in April 2012, and the murder of head

constable Fayyaz and constable Tufail; Murder of five people including

a Dalmia resident and his sons; Kidnapping three people in March 2013

and killing one of them after torture were also enumerated as some of

his crimes.

According to the Rangers press release Sikander (Sikko), a

close aide of Ladla was most wanted by the police in more than 15

terrorism related cases.

Some of these were murder of SHO Fawad Khan during an attack on a

police party in April 2012; Killing of head constable Asif in 2012;

Torture and killing of two people in 2013; Illegal sale, purchase and

supply of weapons.

Mohammad Yaseen (Mama) cited to be the right hand of Ladla was

involved in attacks on police and law enforcement agencies personnel;

Kidnapping and killings of Kutchi Rabita Committee (KRC) members

during their conflict with Lyari gang war members and drug trafficking

in Lyari.

The Rangers spokesman through the statement said criminals and

terrorists cannot escape the grasp of law.