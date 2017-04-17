LUMHS starts monitoring anti-state activities in the campus

HYDERABAD, April 17 (APP): The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of

Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Naushad A. Shaikh has informed that the university management has started monitoring the anti-state activities in order to save the campus from anti-state elements if any.

The Vice Chancellor informed this while addressing a

news conference with a selected media gathering of his own choice at

his office on Monday to brief them about the situation erupted after

the arrest of university student Noureen Leghari from Lahore on

charges of planning terrorist act on the day of Easter celebrations.

He claimed that the report of a high level committee of the university

headed by the Pro-Vice Chancellor with Deans,Director Students Affairs and Hostel provost as its members has found no clue regarding involvement of Noureen Leghari in anti-state activities.

The report revealed that student Noureen Leghari

attended her classes regularly with concentration on study and always

achieved good results in the university examinations, the Vice

Chancellor claimed that she had four close friends in the university

among them three belonged to Hindu community which indicated that she

possessed no thoughts of extremism.

There is the possibility that Noureen Leghari was in

contact with someone on social media therefore the university

management unable to determine her future thoughts and planning, the

Vice Chancellor said and added that after missing from home and

university, she had no contact with any one since last two months and

finally her location was traced in Lahore.

The Vice Chancellor maintained that university

students are studying in the campus in cordial atmosphere and no sign

of anti-state activities has so far been found by the management

except usual Islamic activities including prayers and discussion on

Hadis during prayers break at the students’ common rooms.

However,after arrest of Noureen Leghari on charge of terrorism, the

university management has formed committees which started monitoring on the

activities of students in the campus, he added.

The Vice Chancellor said that the university

management is extending full cooperation with the parents of Noureen

Leghari and the concerned security agencies in respect of her

activities in the campus.