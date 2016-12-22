Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmed Butt assume command of 11 Corps: Security sources

PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP): Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Hidayatur Rehman handed over 11 Corps Command to newly posted Lt. General Nazir Ahmed Butt at a special ceremony held here at Corps Headquarters on Thursday, security sources told APP.

The outgoing Lt. General Hidayatur Rehman would assume his new responsibilities as Inspector General Training and Evaluation at GHQ.

General Hidayatur Rehman commanded the 11 Corps for two years and two months and very intelligently and efficiently oversees the Zarbe-e-Azb operation in the tribal regions close to Afghan border which yielded extremely positive results in maintaining peace and writ of the government in Fata.

Lt. General Nazir Ahmed Butt, who is from 67th PMA Long Course, prior to his new assignment, was President National Defence University Islamabad. General Butt had also commanded a division in South Waziristan as Major General.