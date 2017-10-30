Lt Gen Nadeem Raza installed as 1st Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force

RAWALPINDI, Oct 30 (APP)::Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday installed Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as 1st Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force in a ceremony held at Mujahid Force Centre, Bhimber.

A large number of serving and retired officers, including those from the Mujahid Force, were present on the occasion, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Later, while interacting with commanding officers and soldiers of the Mujahid Force, the Army Chief appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force, particularly along the Line of Control.

The Pakistan Army was undertaking various measures to ensure that services of the Mujahid Force were recognized in a deserving manner, the COAS added.

Earlier, on arrival, he laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha