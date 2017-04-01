Lt. Gen Azhar posted as Commander Mangla Corps

RAWALPINDI, Apr 1 (APP): Chairman National Disaster Management

Authority (NDMA) Major General Azhar Saleh Abassi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and posted as Corps Commander Mangla (One Corps) with the immediate effect.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday,

Corps Commander Mangla Lt. Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat has been posted as Chairman NDMA while Lt. Gen. Umar Farooq Durrani posted as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories at Wah.