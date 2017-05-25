LSM growth posted 5.3% increase in July-March

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The Large Scale Manufacturing during

first nine months of current fiscal year recorded a growth of 5.3

per cent as compared to the growth f 37 per cent during same period

of last year.

The Year-on-Year (YoY), LSM recorded significant growth of

10.5 percent in March 2017 compared to 7.6 percent of March 2016.

According to Economic Survey (2016-17) unveiled here by

Minister of Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday, the

manufacturing sector is considered as the backbone of Pakistan’s

economy and constitutes the second largest sector of economy

contributing 13.5 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and

generating biggest number of industrial employment with technology

transfer.

It comprises mainly of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) with 80

percent share in Manufacturing and 10.7 percent in GDP whereas small

scale manufacturing accounts for 1.8 percent in total GDP and 13.7

percent share in manufacturing.

The overall manufacturing sector continued to maintain its

growth momentum with more vigor during the current fiscal year.

During FY 2017, it recorded an impressive growth of 5.3

percent against 3.7 percent of last year which helped overall

industrial sector to improve by 5.0 percent against 5.8 percent

last year.

The production data of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM)

received from the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC)

comprising 11 items, Ministry of Industries and Production 36

items and Provincial Bureau of Statistics 65 items have contributed

in LSM period average growth by 0.03 percent, 3.97 percent and 1.07

percent, respectively.