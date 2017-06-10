LSE students impressed by PM’s National Health Program

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): The Prime Minister’s National

Health Program (PMNH) got acclamation internationally, as the

students at London School of Economics lauded the initiative,

terming it a great success in health sector.

The students said PMNH was a landmark step by the prime

minister for what they also congratulated the people of

Pakistan.

Under the program, the needy people get a health

insurance cover from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 250,000 for their

medical treatment.

The prime minister is striving hard to provide maximum

facilities to the people for their medical treatment so that

the poor patients had not to sell out their belongings to bear

their medical expenses.

The prime minister believed that medical treatment of

needy and poor people was government’s responsibility and

under this program, such patients get treatment at both public

and private hospitals without any charges even for complicated

diseases including cancer, heart, liver, kidney and others.