LPG sector witnesses over 134.25 % growth in last four years

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has increased from 502,232 Metric Ton (mt) to 1,176,496.47 mt during the last four calendar years, showing a remarkable growth of 134.25 percent.

“Total sale of the LPG was 502,232 mt in the year 2014, which increased to 875,087 in 2015, 1,164,706 mt in 2016 and 1,176,496.47 mt in 2017. This sector witnessed remarkable growth due to effective policies of the present government,” Chairman Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association of Pakistan (LPGDAP) Irfan Khokhar told APP while sharing official data.

Giving further details, he said, local production of the commodity was 440,115 mt in 2014, 629,509 mt in 2015, 650,918 mt in 2016 and 715,142 mt in 2017, while its import gradually increased from 62,117 mt to 461,354.47 mt during the period under review.

Answering a question, he said the government had successfully brought down and maintained the LPG prices between Rs 80 and 100 per kilogram during the last four and half years, which was earlier being sold at Rs 350 and Rs 400 per kg in different parts of the country.