Lowari Tunnel to remain closed due to heavy snowfall: NHA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Lowari Tunnel will remain closed for

all kinds of traffic on Tuesday due to continuous heavy snowfall on

Chitral top.

According Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA), snow

clearance process around the tunnel will remain continue.

It may be mentioned here at as per Standard Operating

Procedure (SOP), the tunnel is opened twice a week, on Friday and

Tuesday to facilitate the traffic movement.