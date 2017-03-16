Low voltage issues to be ended by summer of this year: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power Ch Abid Sher Ali on Thursday told the National Assembly that low voltage issues would be ended by summer of this year.

Replying to a question, the minister said that due to new transmission lines, capacity of electricity has also been increased.

He said there is 85% line losses in 190 feeders of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) therefore duration of load shedding is more there than other feeders.

To another question, he said that it is a fact that retired employees of WAPDA are drawing pension from their opted pension disbursement offices all over the country.

He said no kind of hardships is being faced by the WAPDA pensioners, however complaints if any are addressed immediately.