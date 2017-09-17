LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Lackluster trend was
observed as turnout in NA-120 by-polls was recorded
15 to 25 percent till afternoon on Sunday.
Special monitoring teams formed by the Election
Commission of Pakistan are visiting polling stations
and reviewing arrangements.
Except a few incidents of minor clashes between
rival groups in different areas, the polling process
of polling remained peaceful across the constituency.
Strict security arrangements have been made to
cope any untoward incident.
Low turnout observed till afternoon
