Low turnout observed till afternoon

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): Lackluster trend was

observed as turnout in NA-120 by-polls was recorded

15 to 25 percent till afternoon on Sunday.

Special monitoring teams formed by the Election

Commission of Pakistan are visiting polling stations

and reviewing arrangements.

Except a few incidents of minor clashes between

rival groups in different areas, the polling process

of polling remained peaceful across the constituency.

Strict security arrangements have been made to

cope any untoward incident.