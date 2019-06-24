LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP):Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfraz Ahmad said on Monday that we lose as one team and we win as one team and this has been the mantra of the Pakistan cricket team.

The win over South Africa was a result of a complete team effort.

We badly needed a positive following a difficult last week when our below-par performance against India was followed by severe criticism, some justified and some unjustified. We had made mistakes in Manchester, so all criticism from a cricket perspective was justified, taken positively and in our stride, wrote the Pakistan cricket team in his Colum ahead of his teams crucial match against New Zealand on June 26.

“We sat together, analysed our performance and decided to look ahead. We talked through our mistakes and expressed determination not to repeat them,” he said adding “With that positive mindset, we arrived at Lord’s. What to say about the venue, which itself is very inspiring.”