ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said those who mercilessly looted the national treasury were shedding crocodile tears on the prices of petroleum products.
In a reaction to statements of opposition leaders, she said the players of ‘Corruption Eleven’ wanted to be absolved of their sins by playing with the sentiments of the public.
