Looters of public wealth to be in jail before March: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said process had been started for the looters of the country to bear the brunt of their deeds stressing that all the robbers and thieves have been brought to book.

After visiting and paying his respect at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 143nd birthday anniversary he said, unfortunately in past thieves remained watchmen of the country.