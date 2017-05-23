Long efforts made for democratic system in country: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that long efforts had been made for strengthening democratic system in the country.

There was still need to make struggle for upholding supremacy of constitution, he said while talking to a private news channel.

There was also need to work for upholding freedom of expression in the country, he added.

The country had to face dark period in the past due to some undemocratic forces, he said.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government had made struggle for continuity of the democratic process in the country.