LONDON, Jun 26 (APP):The London Chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) was launched here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) with the aim to further strengthen Pakistan’s economy and technologically transform the country in every sector.

According to a PHC press release on Wednesday, the event was attended by a large number of British-Pakistani tech entrepreneurs and corporate executives, and

members of the Global OPEN, spearheaded by Moazzam Chaudhry.

The gathering afforded the opportunity of networking between Charter Members of Global OPEN, their British counterparts, Executive Members of National Incubation Centre (NIC) of Pakistan and Adviser to the Prime Minister’s Special Task Force on Science & Technology.

Highlighting the scope and potential of tech sector in Pakistan, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria briefed the participants on the government’s investment and business policies, and the prevailing enabling environment for investors.