Lok Virsa’s Children summer camp in traditional skills concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Concluding ceremony of a month-long ‘Children’s Summer Camp in Traditional Skills’ at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage was held here Tuesday.

Participants of the summer camp received training in traditional skills including Truck art, Papier Mache and Pottery Making. Additional Secretary Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National History Shafqat Jalil was the chief guest who distributed certificates among participants .The camp offered for the children within the age group of 6 to 14. The camp was aimed at promoting traditional culture and inculcating awareness among younger generation, especially children about the

indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan.

The children were taught about the history and techniques of craft and would practice their skills under the master trainers and artisans. The participating children will also be provided

an opportunity to visit local museums and get acquainted about the cultural

heritage of Pakistan. The summer camp had culminated with a colourful closing

ceremony featuring live performances by child folk artists and folk performers.

Speaking on the occasion,Shafqat Jalil said such summer camps were vital to acquaint the new generation about the national culture, heritage and values. He said he was really

impressed by the live performances of the children representing various regions

of the country.

He said that the new generation has great potential, only they need

guidance.Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahira Shahid also spoke on the occasion.