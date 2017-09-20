Lok Virsa to start program `RMB for cultural organizations’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Lok Virsa will organize a two-day

certification program called `Results Based Management (RBM) for Cultural Organizations’ from September 23.

Head of Operations UNESCO Pakistan, Papa Mukhtar Mbaye will

be the trainer of the program.

The participants would learn to use a Result Based

Management approach to design and manage programs in the field of

development that deliver tangible benefits and optimize the use of

resources.

Results-based management (RBM) is a management strategy which

uses feedback loops to achieve strategic goals.

All people and organizations who contribute directly or

indirectly to the result, map out their business processes, products

and services, showing how they contribute to the outcome.

This outcome may be a physical output, a change, an impact or

a contribution to a higher level goal.

Information (evidence) of the actual results is used for

accountability, reporting and to feedback into the design,

resourcing and delivery of projects and operational activities.