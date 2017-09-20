ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Lok Virsa will organize a two-day
certification program called `Results Based Management (RBM) for Cultural Organizations’ from September 23.
Head of Operations UNESCO Pakistan, Papa Mukhtar Mbaye will
be the trainer of the program.
The participants would learn to use a Result Based
Management approach to design and manage programs in the field of
development that deliver tangible benefits and optimize the use of
resources.
Results-based management (RBM) is a management strategy which
uses feedback loops to achieve strategic goals.
All people and organizations who contribute directly or
indirectly to the result, map out their business processes, products
and services, showing how they contribute to the outcome.
This outcome may be a physical output, a change, an impact or
a contribution to a higher level goal.
Information (evidence) of the actual results is used for
accountability, reporting and to feedback into the design,
resourcing and delivery of projects and operational activities.
Lok Virsa to start program `RMB for cultural organizations’
ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Lok Virsa will organize a two-day