Lok Virsa to screen super hit film from 1958 “Mukhra” tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of Super hit film from 1958 “Mukhra” here at its media center on Saturday.

Film stars Sabiha Khannum and Santosh starred in several films together but “Mukhra” from 1958 remains their most successful film.

The film received monumental success primarily due to pre-release publicity, stars both Sabiha Khannum and Santosh together peformed in the film and due to the charming script which was strewn with beautiful songs.

Rasheed Attray composed memorable tunes, sung by Zubaida Khanum, Naseem Begum and Munir Hussain, which are familiar to even today’s generation.

One such tune is ” Dilla, Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazar A Lain Day”.