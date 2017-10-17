Lok Virsa to screen Pakistan hit film “Insaniyat”

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of Pakistan hit film “Insaniyat 1967” on October 21 at its media center.

The film was released on 24 Febraury, 1967 by Shabab Productions. Starring Zeba, Waheed Murad, Tariq Aziz, Nanha, Ali Ejaz, Razia and Firdous. Film was directed by Shabab Keranvi and produced by A. Hameed . The writer of the film was Shatir Ghaznavi.

Music Director of the film was Manzoor Ashraf. “Insaniyat” was the first blockbuster for Shabab production which was dominated film industry till the 80s.